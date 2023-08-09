Man accused of carjacking, stabbing and leaving man to die facing federal charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Marcus Pickle said it was a typical Monday morning on his way to work when a man ran out in front of his garbage truck and hopped in the passenger seat.

Pickle told WVLT News the suspect, identified by Knoxville police as 43-year-old, Shawn White, was clearly out of it and originally asked to be taken to the police station.

“He just starts screaming, ‘Drive, drive, drive! They’re trying to kill me!’ So, I take off driving and I’m asking him, ‘Man are you alright? And who’s trying to hurt you?’ And he tells me, ‘Take a left right here, take a left!’ I said, ‘Man I’m merging on the highway. I cant make a left right here.’ And that’s when he pulled the knife out,” Pickle said.

Pickle said that in the moment, all he could think about was that he was going to put up a fight.

Pickle said he was concerned for the safety of other people on the road, so he had to let go of White. He said that’s when White started stabbing him.

“So when I [saw] the knife was coming at my neck, I managed to duck my head and tuck my chin,” Pickle said, describing the moments leading up to the stabbing. “He sliced me from the top of my ear down to my cheek.”

Pickle was stabbed in the face, arm and hand and suffered a fractured his knee when he jumped out of his truck to escape. He said during the attack, all he thought about was his family.

Pickle was expected to make a full recovery from the attack.

White was charged with multiple felonies and was scheduled to be in court on Thursday for a bond hearing. White was also charged federally with carjacking.

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said this was just the latest attack in a crime spree White started in Fountain City. Police said White stabbed a woman, drove off in her car and crashed it.

After the crash, that’s when Pickle said White jumped into his garbage truck, stabbed him and drove all the way to Sevierville where White crashed the truck into a hot tub store.

The woman, someone White knew previously, suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the stabbing.

