Man sent note through Nashville bank’s tube system threatening to detonate bomb, police say

He was spotted on surveillance video just before 5 p.m. walking up to the drive-thru of Pinnacle Bank on Hwy. 70 S. and putting a demand note in the tube system.
Man arrested after sending demand note through bank’s tube system, threatening to detonate...
Man arrested after sending demand note through bank’s tube system, threatening to detonate bomb, police say(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing several charges after he attempted to rob a Bellevue bank by sending a note in the drive-thru tube system demanding money or he would detonate a bomb that was inside the bank, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said the attempted bank robbery suspect was quickly arrested Tuesday night after officers found him walking on Highway 70 South less than two miles from the bank.

He was spotted on surveillance video just before 5 p.m. walking up to the drive-thru of Pinnacle Bank on Highway 70 South and putting a demand note in the tube system.

In the note, 37-year-old Mario Armstrong wrote that there was a bomb in the building and cash was to be sent back before he detonated the bomb, according to police. The bank manager then called 911.

Armstrong fled on foot and was spotted again on surveillance video changing clothes behind a nearby business. Officers saw him and arrested Armstrong after he attempted to run from them near Hicks Road, police said.

After searching his backpack, officers found items he wore during the attempted robbery. Armstrong is facing charges of attempted robbery, resisting arrest and evading arrest. Federal charges are also being considered.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Clean up continues after EF2 tornado hits West Knox homes, apartment complex
A garbage truck careens past early morning traffic Monday in video submitted to WVLT by a viewer.
Man accused of carjacking, stabbing and leaving man to die facing federal charges
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee
WVLT News studio
Exciting changes are coming to your WVLT newscasts!
Two hikers found safe in Monroe County
Two missing Monroe Co. hikers found safe

Latest News

A garbage truck careens past early morning traffic Monday in video submitted to WVLT by a viewer.
Man accused of carjacking, stabbing and leaving man to die facing federal charges
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park to close Lakeview Drive for construction
First Alert overnight for line of rain and storms
First Alert overnight for line of rain and storms
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY OVERNIGHT 8/9/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY OVERNIGHT 8/9/23