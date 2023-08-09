Many ways to Find Your Fun with the kids this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grab the kids and check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Friday, August 11th:

Tennessee Theatre Summer Movie Magic Series continues this weekend. You can watch Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back on Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting at 8 p.m. Sunday’s movie is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. That movie begins at 2 p.m. and doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids under 12.

Saturday, August 12th:

Ijams Nature Center’s Hummingbird Festival is back this weekend! Saturday starting at 6:30 a.m. there will be a bird banding station where you can learn how scientists capture birds and how they are banded. There will be education booths and activities along with guided nature nerd hikes. The festival lasts until 1 p.m. Remember, hummingbirds are most active in the early morning hours.

The ultimate Lego fan experience is coming to Knoxville this weekend! BrickUniverse will be at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall Saturday and Sunday. Lego enthusiasts of all ages can experience Lego creations and talk to the artists themselves. You can also build your own Lego masterpiece! Tickets are $13. Kids three and under are free.

It’s Family Fun Day at the Knoxville Museum of Art! You and the family can enjoy art activities, music, and food while viewing the galleries. The event is free and it’s Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Powell Station Celebration is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Powell Station Park. This event includes a corn hole tournament, dog show, kid zone, car show, vendors, and much more! The corn hole tournament is $10 per person and the dog show is $5 per dog.

