Monroe County hikers glad to be back safe after going missing

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two hikers who went missing overnight Sunday near Bald River Falls are back safe and sound, and glad to have been helped. The two spoke with WVLT News about what it was like to be lost in the wilderness with little to no supplies.

“I’m so happy that we made it out. Whenever you go out in there, you need to be prepared,” Grace Simerly told WVLT. She and Garrett Prine were lucky to get a call to 911 around 8:30 p.m. Sunday before their phones died, letting police know they needed help.

Responders were able to use the phone’s location to start the search, but couldn’t get a helicopter in the air until the next morning due to visibility and heavy tree cover. Simerly said she wished they had prepared better.

“We didn’t have anything. We didn’t have bottle of water, we didn’t have phone chargers,” Simerly said. “Something can just go wrong in a split of a second.”

The two suffered some minor injuries, but said their friendship grew after having to rely on each other to survive.

“I think we’re both in agreeance we’re not going to go hiking for a while,” Simerly said.

