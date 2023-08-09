Mostly dry today then another line of stronger storms moves in

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a line of downpours and strong to severe storms into Thursday morning.
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get outside while the weather is quieter on this Wednesday, as another line of storms moves in later tonight. A few of the storms could be strong to severe plus heavy rainfall, which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day early Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly clear morning, but areas of fog are developing. We’re starting the day mild, with temperatures in the mid 60s in the Valley and 60 to low 60s outlining the Valley.

Wednesday stays mostly dry, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy view. Clouds will slowly increase this afternoon to evening, and a stray to spotty shower or storm is possible. The best chance for rain and storms is late in the evening then overnight, increasing on into Thursday morning. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s, but it feels about 4 degrees warmer due to increasing humidity.

The WVLT First Alert Weather Day starts around 2 AM, as the current pace of storms reaches the Plateau around that hour and then advances into the Valley around 4 AM and on the 7 AM hour, to wrap up our alert timing. Be sure to have a way to get alerts that will wake you, whether it’s the free WVLT First Alert Weather app or a weather radio, in case a warning is issued and you need to get away from windows. We’ll start day with an 80% coverage in downpours and storms, with damaging winds the top threat, then hail and a tornado can’t be ruled out.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday starts out messy, so be sure to use caution on the roads for the morning drive as you may be the first to come across some damage. We’ll see scattered to spotty rain and storms during the day on Thursday, with a high closer to 78 degrees.

We’ll get back to seasonable temperatures and spotty afternoon pop-ups. Friday and Saturday are in the upper 80s but it feels hotter.

We’ll see spotty storms possible throughout a hot, humid Sunday at 90 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, another batch of storms moves in Monday afternoon to evening.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

