New indoor water park resort coming to Pigeon Forge

Country Cascades Water Park Resort will expand with an indoor water park to open in 2025.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Country Cascades Water Park Resort has announced new expansions. They’ve opened a new tower of rooms and announced they’ll be expanding again with an indoor water park.

The new 91-room River Tower is now opened to the public and features rooms that’ll make you feel like you’re in a cabin or a tree house. A reimagined area features an arcade, candy kitchen and a restaurant.

Collier Hospitality opened the new area on Tuesday with an extra $15 million dollar announcement. They plan to build Braxton Beaver’s Shipwreck Bay, an 16,000 sq. ft. indoor waterpark, opening in early 2025.

Shipwreck Bay, the new indoor water park experience at Country Cascades in Pigeon Forge.
Shipwreck Bay, the new indoor water park experience at Country Cascades in Pigeon Forge.
A giant AquaTube and Parallel Pursuit matt racer are part of the new indoor experience to open...
A giant AquaTube and Parallel Pursuit matt racer are part of the new indoor experience to open in 2025.

“This project is an important part of offering families the best resort experience in Pigeon Forge,” Kay Collier-Pittman, president, said. “This experience will be included with every stay so that we will deliver tremendous value to our guests.”

Adding to the indoor waterpark’s adventure is the Bayside Lagoon, an activity pool offering basketball, swimming and games with the Country Cascades activity team. Meanwhile, parents looking to unwind can enjoy a warming spa.

The $26 million reimagining of Country Cascades Waterpark Resort also includes bowling, a rockwall and additions at the arcade.

“The completion of our $50 million investment project is a proud moment for our family,” Collier-Pittman said. “Since the opening of our family’s first hotel in 1968, we have set out to create exceptional properties that showcase our region’s natural beauty and charm while providing guests with unforgettable experiences. To accomplish this recent milestone in half the anticipated time, under the leadership of the Collier family’s second and third generations, is a testament to the dedication of our entire team.”

