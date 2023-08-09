North Knoxville home destroyed in housefire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday morning, Knoxville Fire Department responded to calls of a fire in the North Knoxville area.

KFD officials said witnesses called 911 around 4:30 in the morning and reported they heard an explosion and a house was on fire at the 5800 block of Fairview Drive in Knoxville.

The family was not in the home when the fire started and has not been located yet. The home was declared a total loss.

One firefighter was injured during the blaze, but KFD officials say those injuries were minor.

Knoxville Fire Department investigators did not release a cause of the fire, but did say they were still investigating.

