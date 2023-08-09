Setting up for success with Tennessee’s First Tee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a sport played by people of all ages, and leave it to the youngest of the bunch to have the most fun of all through participation in Knoxville’s First Tee program.

Making a difference in our community is @tftknox helping youngsters learn about the game of golf and life through its core values. Behind the cause is PGA Tour Pro and East Tennessee's own @PeterMalnati who's annual tournament helps keep the program swinging for success! @wvlt pic.twitter.com/2MRXvXNJ1z — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) August 8, 2023

Shawn Mauer, who oversees the First Tee Tennessee, explained the program and the what it aims to accomplish. ”[First Tee Tennessee is] a junior golf program essentially, but we focus more on our core values and kind of integrate them in a seamless method through golf. So we’re teaching them golf skills, but we’re also teaching them, you know, sportsmanship and integrity and perseverance,” Mauer said.

Mauer also oversees the annual Peter Malnati Golf Tournament - a tournament with the main goal of making sure all kids get a chance to play. Malnati had the chance to speak with WVLT News about the vision of the golf tournament and the reason why it was created. ”My mom and dad could afford for me to go play. I think it was like $60 or $70 monthly for a membership to play you know, and if you walked you didn’t have to pay more. And if it wasn’t for that I wouldn’t have access to golf,” Malnati said. “First Tee gives access to golf to kids who who otherwise would not have had access to it, and the lessons that golf can teach are, you know, pretty incredible.”

A 10-year PGA Tour Pro, Malnati knows what it takes to make it at the highest level of his sport, a position he wouldn’t be in had it not been for the core values he says he learned, which he ensures are taught to kids through the program today. ”Having that experience being able to communicate with adults gave me a lot of confidence in myself, not just on the golf course but just as as a person,” Malnati said. “To see the First Tee, espouse these values, teach them to kids, give these lessons to kids that they can take out in their lives, it’s really powerful and it’s really cool to be a part of it.”

To see how you can help grow the First Tee program, we encourage you to click here.

