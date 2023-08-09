Vols get physical, add full pads at preseason camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The hype around Joe Milton’s increased touch and accuracy has been a hot topic in Knoxville all off-season and now, that hype is starting to grow nationally.

On Tuesday, Milton became one of the 35 quarterbacks in the country named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list.

Even those on the defensive side of the ball have seen the progress Milton has made. Senior defensive lineman Roman Harrison said, “From what I’ve seen from him, he has grown exponentially.” Harrison went on to explain that despite worries some may have about Milton’s big arm, his throwing accuracy and his ability to recognize defenses has also greatly improved.

When it comes to making defensive improvements, Harrison is part of a unit that understands getting better is being able to get to the quarterback by rushing only four guys. That’s been a point of emphasis for defensive line coach Rodney Garner this off season as Tennessee looks to take some pressure off the backside of the defense.

Another key defensive staple will be the big 340-pound tackle Elijah Simmons, who has switched from the number 51 to the number 10. So what’s in a number? A whole lot says coach Garner.

So what do the numbers 10 and 51 have in common? Hopefully nothing if you're UT DL coach Rodney Garner and one of his star pupils @901_hollywood_e @wvlt pic.twitter.com/Xtr4YZ8eMM — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) August 8, 2023

“I thought with today being the sixth day, that they looked like it was the sixth day,” Garner said referring to the Vols’ first day in full pads. “Early on, I really like the energy and the way the guys have approached practice. Today, it started wearing on them a little bit. We have to continue to push the needle, continue to get mentally and physically tougher and be able to fight through those situations. Overall, I thought it was good. We did have a couple of guys get banged up, so some guys got more reps. When we [start] to limit some guys with reps, then other guys can increase their reps. That’s a game situation, so they have to learn how to fight through and be able to push themselves when they think they can.”

Practice continues Wednesday, and the team will begin scrimmaging Thursday for the first time during fall camp.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.