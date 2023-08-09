Vols get physical, add full pads at preseason camp

Milton’s improvement and defensive line shaping up to be a strength for the Vols this season
Milton’s improvement and defensive line shaping up to be a strength for the Vols this season
Milton’s improvement and defensive line shaping up to be a strength for the Vols this season(Picasa | Rick Russo)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The hype around Joe Milton’s increased touch and accuracy has been a hot topic in Knoxville all off-season and now, that hype is starting to grow nationally.

On Tuesday, Milton became one of the 35 quarterbacks in the country named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list.

Even those on the defensive side of the ball have seen the progress Milton has made. Senior defensive lineman Roman Harrison said, “From what I’ve seen from him, he has grown exponentially.” Harrison went on to explain that despite worries some may have about Milton’s big arm, his throwing accuracy and his ability to recognize defenses has also greatly improved.

When it comes to making defensive improvements, Harrison is part of a unit that understands getting better is being able to get to the quarterback by rushing only four guys. That’s been a point of emphasis for defensive line coach Rodney Garner this off season as Tennessee looks to take some pressure off the backside of the defense.

Another key defensive staple will be the big 340-pound tackle Elijah Simmons, who has switched from the number 51 to the number 10. So what’s in a number? A whole lot says coach Garner.

“I thought with today being the sixth day, that they looked like it was the sixth day,” Garner said referring to the Vols’ first day in full pads. “Early on, I really like the energy and the way the guys have approached practice. Today, it started wearing on them a little bit. We have to continue to push the needle, continue to get mentally and physically tougher and be able to fight through those situations. Overall, I thought it was good. We did have a couple of guys get banged up, so some guys got more reps. When we [start] to limit some guys with reps, then other guys can increase their reps. That’s a game situation, so they have to learn how to fight through and be able to push themselves when they think they can.”

Practice continues Wednesday, and the team will begin scrimmaging Thursday for the first time during fall camp.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville Police Department
VIDEO: Man steals car, garbage truck, leads officers on multi-county chase, police say
Two hikers found safe in Monroe County
Two missing Monroe Co. hikers found safe
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee
Power Outages
Over 50,000 lose power in Knox County amid storms, more across East Tennessee
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Clean up continues after EF2 tornado hits West Knox homes, apartment complex

Latest News

Youth golf program gets a boost from PGA Tour Pro Peter Malnati
Setting up for success with Tennessee’s First Tee
Your official Station of the Vols is counting down to kick off with 30 Days 30 Vols.
Day 25: Kalib Perry
30 Days 30 Vols
30 Days 30 Vols | Counting down to kick off
Tennessee offensive lineman
Tennessee’s offensive line bringing a big presence into 2023