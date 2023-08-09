Walking as few as 4,000 steps can reduce your risk of early death, but more is better

Walking can help keep you alive, a study says.
Walking can help keep you alive, a study says.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As few as 4,000 steps a day could reduce your risk of death, according to a new study published Tuesday in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology.

Though experts found that walking a minimum of 4,000 steps a day significantly reduces the risk of early death, they say more is better.

As step count goes up, so do the benefits for health.

Every increase of 500 to 1000 steps a day may lead to significant mortality reductions.

Getting in 20,000 steps a day saw the greatest benefit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Clean up continues after EF2 tornado hits West Knox homes, apartment complex
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee
Two hikers found safe in Monroe County
Two missing Monroe Co. hikers found safe
WVLT News studio
Exciting changes are coming to your WVLT newscasts!
A garbage truck careens past early morning traffic Monday in video submitted to WVLT by a viewer.
Man stabbed, carjacked and left to die in Knoxville

Latest News

Your official Station of the Vols is counting down to kick off with 30 Days 30 Vols.
Day 24: Cooper Mays
Country Cascades Water Park Resort will expand with an indoor water park to open in 2025.
New indoor water park resort coming to Pigeon Forge
This year, guests will be able to walk in a hot air balloon to see what it’s like to be inside...
Great Smoky Mountains Balloon Festival returning for sixth celebration
Knoxville Fire Department officials said one firefighter was injured while responding.
North Knoxville home destroyed in housefire, firefighter injured
FILE - Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, talks with chair umpire Jake Garner of the U.S. as he...
The US Open is adding video review for double bounces. It’s a first for Grand Slam tennis