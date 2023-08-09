‘We want safety to be our number one priority’ | East Tenn. schools preparing for severe storms

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Severe weather is expected to hit the East Tennessee region on Thursday morning. This comes as the city is still recovering from the damage from Monday’s severe storms.

Monday’s storms resulted in multiple schools having early dismissal for students, leaving parents to wonder if this will be the case on Thursday too.

Ryan Sutton, Communications Coordinator with Anderson County Schools, wanted parents to know that while he understands these decisions can be an inconvenience, it is necessary for the children’s safety. He said that this can result in last-minute decisions.

“We want safety to be our number one priority,” Sutton said. “Weather is never considerate of time of course, so we are making those decisions up to the minute and sometimes those decisions are made last minute.”

Sutton also said that these decisions are a collaborative effort. The school leaders consult with each other and the bus drivers who are knowledgeable on how their busses will handle the severe weather.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.