‘We want safety to be our number one priority’ | East Tenn. schools preparing for severe storms

Severe weather is expected to hit our region Thursday morning, right when kids head off to school.
Severe weather is expected to hit our region Thursday morning, right when kids head off to school.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Severe weather is expected to hit the East Tennessee region on Thursday morning. This comes as the city is still recovering from the damage from Monday’s severe storms.

Monday’s storms resulted in multiple schools having early dismissal for students, leaving parents to wonder if this will be the case on Thursday too.

Ryan Sutton, Communications Coordinator with Anderson County Schools, wanted parents to know that while he understands these decisions can be an inconvenience, it is necessary for the children’s safety. He said that this can result in last-minute decisions.

“We want safety to be our number one priority,” Sutton said. “Weather is never considerate of time of course, so we are making those decisions up to the minute and sometimes those decisions are made last minute.”

Sutton also said that these decisions are a collaborative effort. The school leaders consult with each other and the bus drivers who are knowledgeable on how their busses will handle the severe weather.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Clean up continues after EF2 tornado hits West Knox homes, apartment complex
A garbage truck careens past early morning traffic Monday in video submitted to WVLT by a viewer.
Man accused of carjacking, stabbing and leaving man to die facing federal charges
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee
WVLT News studio
Exciting changes are coming to your WVLT newscasts!
Two hikers found safe in Monroe County
Two missing Monroe Co. hikers found safe

Latest News

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking strong to severe thunderstorms overnight into early...
First Alert overnight for line of rain and storms
The pair survived almost 24-hours in the woods with no food or water.
‘We wouldn’t be alive without each other’ | Pair describes being lost for hours in Cherokee National Forest
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Many ways to Find Your Fun with the kids this weekend
Tuesday, Governor Lee issued an official call for a special session focusing on school safety...
Gov. Lee Calls Special Session
The HeartSong Lodge & Resort will feature 302 rooms and be located near Dollywood’s DreamMore...
Dollywood hiring hundreds for fall