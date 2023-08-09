‘We wouldn’t be alive without each other’ | Pair describes being lost for hours in Cherokee National Forest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two hikers were lost in the woods in Monroe County for almost 24 hours.

The two went missing on Sunday night after getting lost on Trail 88 in the Bald River Falls area, with no cell service. Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office as well as the National Guard conducted a search and rescue.

Garrett Prine and Grace Simerly went to the Cherokee National Forest on Sunday for what was supposed to be a quick afternoon trip.

“At some point we just were like we got to keep moving but we didn’t have any food or water for two days, so we were severely dehydrated and we at some point didn’t think we were going to make it out of there,” said Simerly. After a wrong turn on Trail 88, they were lost in an area with no cell phone service and no supplies.

“To keep hydration and get our bodies, you know hydrated, we had to like dip our clothes in the creek because that’s the only way that we could make sure that we weren’t too severely dehydrated,” Simerly said. The pair said during the night they each went unconscious because of exhaustion. Simerly told WVLT News at one point she thought she may have to separate from Prine to go get help.

“I was in my mind like you know what the least I could do, the only thing I could think of was I’m going to just ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ and like no man left behind, I was going to take his shirt off, take two sturdy branches and tie them together and just like carry his body through the terrain,” said Simerly.

Prine and Simerly both said they are glad they didn’t split up and would not have made it out alive without each other. They said they were grateful for the search and rescue operation, and they have never been so happy to see someone in their life.

“We’re both in agreeance we’re not going hiking for a while. It was completely terrifying, we thought we weren’t going to make it out at some point. We just worked together to get out of there and we want everyone to know that it’s way better to be prepared and to just make sure you go out there and have everything you need because you never know where you’re going to get in a situation like we were,” said Simerly.

The two were found Monday around 6:45 p.m. and were immediately taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center suffering minor injuries. They warned anyone wanting to go out on any hike to always be prepared.

