Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3 who ate a family lunch together in Australia

Three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch in Australia. (Seven Network, CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian police on Wednesday were trying to figure out how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch.

Homicide detectives have been investigating the case. Police have interviewed the woman who they say cooked the meal at her home on July 29 but didn’t become ill herself. Police released her without filing any charges but say she remains a suspect.

The woman told media outside her home in the town of Leongatha, in Victoria state, that she didn’t know what had happened.

“I didn’t do anything,” she told Network Nine on Monday. “I loved them and I’m devastated they’re gone.”

The woman declined to answer questions about what meals were served to which guests or the origin of the mushrooms.

Victoria Police Det. Inspector Dean Thomas said it wasn’t clear what type of mushrooms the guests had eaten, but their symptoms were consistent with those from a death cap, a particularly deadly variety.

He said it would take some time to determine what happened and police were keeping an open mind.

“It could be very innocent but, again, we just don’t know,” Thomas said.

The woman had been hosting her in-laws, Gail and Don Patterson, both aged 70. Both died at area hospitals. Also at the lunch were Gail Patterson’s sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, who died, and husband Ian Wilkinson, 68, a Baptist pastor who remained hospitalized this week in critical condition.

Thomas said the woman who cooked the meal was separated from her husband but police had been told their relationship was amicable. Her children were also at home during the lunch but did not eat the same meal, police said.

Detectives searched the woman’s home on Saturday and took several items. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that police were also conducting forensic tests on a food dehydrator they had found at a nearby landfill to see if it was linked to the case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Clean up continues after EF2 tornado hits West Knox homes, apartment complex
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee
Two hikers found safe in Monroe County
Two missing Monroe Co. hikers found safe
WVLT News studio
Exciting changes are coming to your WVLT newscasts!
A garbage truck careens past early morning traffic Monday in video submitted to WVLT by a viewer.
Man stabbed, carjacked and left to die in Knoxville

Latest News

Your official Station of the Vols is counting down to kick off with 30 Days 30 Vols.
Day 24: Cooper Mays
Country Cascades Water Park Resort will expand with an indoor water park to open in 2025.
New indoor water park resort coming to Pigeon Forge
This year, guests will be able to walk in a hot air balloon to see what it’s like to be inside...
Great Smoky Mountains Balloon Festival returning for sixth celebration
Knoxville Fire Department officials said one firefighter was injured while responding.
North Knoxville home destroyed in housefire, firefighter injured
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months