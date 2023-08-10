Bearden Middle School dismisses early due to fumes

KCS officials said crews worked to mitigate the smell, but were unable to.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bearden Middle School dismissed early Thursday, sending students home at 1 p.m. due to fumes, Knox County Schools officials told WVLT News.

The fumes stem from work in the auditorium, and students were sent home as a precaution. Lunch was provided and busses took the students home, while car riders were picked up as normal.

KCS officials said crews worked to lower the smell, but were unable to.

