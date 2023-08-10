Bearden Middle School dismisses early due to fumes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bearden Middle School dismissed early Thursday, sending students home at 1 p.m. due to fumes, Knox County Schools officials told WVLT News.

The fumes stem from work in the auditorium, and students were sent home as a precaution. Lunch was provided and busses took the students home, while car riders were picked up as normal.

KCS officials said crews worked to lower the smell, but were unable to.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.