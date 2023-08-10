Better Business Bureau warns of storm damage repair scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week’s severe storms left many with serious damage to their homes. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants to warn people to be careful with who you choose to trust to do repairs on your home.

BBB officials said that scammers will use this unfortunate circumstance to take advantage of people.

“We get so many calls of people saying, ‘I paid this company and they never showed up,’” said Tony Binkley, President and CEO of BBB serving East Tennessee.

Binkley warned that often the scammers will go door-to-door in a neighborhood with damage and offer repair services. He noted that they will also usually request payment up-front and then never come back to complete the service.

BBB officials said the best way to avoid scams is by doing your due diligence. If someone comes to your door offering services, look up the company they are with online and check if it is legitimate. Binkley said people can check companies on the BBB website.

“You need to make sure you’re doing the right thing,” Binkley said. “Slowing down and checking out these companies before you start writing them checks because we hear so many stories about people giving money away or writing a check, then the work doesn’t get done.”

Binkley said he understands that getting your house repaired after storm damage is urgent, but he encourages people to take the extra few minutes to research the company.

“You really wanna move quickly to get something done, but if you start paying money out to someone and no work ever happens, then you’re making a bad situation worse,” he said. “We just hate to see that and don’t wanna see it.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.