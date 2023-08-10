Body found in Harriman

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in Harriman Wednesday, according to officials with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of a man was found at 146 David Hollow Road, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

The body was sent for an autopsy and identification.

