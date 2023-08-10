Brew at the Zoo returns to Knoxville

The beer festival will feature regional craft beers, food trucks and lifelike dinosaurs.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of Knoxville’s most unique beer festivals, Brew at the Zoo, is returning on Friday, Aug. 25. The beer sampling festival will take place between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Zoo Knoxville with a Jurassic-era theme.

Brew at the Zoo will feature over 75 unique beers, ciders and spirits to enjoy and will also feature animal encounters, local food trucks and entertainment from Kukuly and the Fuego and DJ Chris Neal. The festival will also be one of the last chances to experience the “Dawn of the Dinosaurs,” a special limited-time event running through Labor Day that features 22 lifelike animatronic dinosaurs throughout the zoo.

General admission tickets are $75 each and include a commemorative tasting glass along with unlimited beer, cider and spirits samples. A limited number of “Early Bird” tickets are available for purchase at $65 each. Designated driver tickets are also available for $30 and include unlimited water and soft drinks, along with a $15 food voucher that can be redeemed at any food truck at the festival.

To purchase tickets to Brew at the Zoo and to learn more about the event, click here.

