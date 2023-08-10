Cocke County correction officer arrested after smuggling drugs into jail, sheriff syas

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cocke County corrections officer was arrested and charged Wednesday after helping to smuggle drugs and a cell phone into the Cocke County Detention Center, Sheriff C.J. Ball told WVLT News Thursday.

The internal investigation into Officer David Kirkland Jr. began after the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office received information that contraband was making its way into the jail, Ball said. Investigators used surveillance video and recorded phone calls to narrow down the suspects to Kirkland, he added.

According to an incident report from CCSO, Kirkland worked with two other people to get the drugs inside the jail: Cherokee Cobb and inmate John Dorsey. The report outlines the exchange, saying Cobb and Dorsey visited the jail on Aug. 8 to leave a package inside the jail’s bathroom.

Agents said they retrieved the package, finding a cell phone, methamphetamine and suboxone inside.

The next day, the report states, Dorsey and Cobb spoke at the jail again, and Cobb left another package near a dumpster outside the jail. After that, Officer Kirkland reportedly went outside and grabbed the package, taking it back into the jail.

Kirkland then went to Dorsey’s cell and gave the package to him, according to the report.

“This is a serious issue that we unfortunately face in correction departments,” Ball said. “But we will do our job to arrest and terminate employees that bring drugs or any illegal contraband into the facility.”

After being taken into custody at his home, Ball said, Kirkland admitted to bringing the package inside, but thought it was just tobacco.

Kirkland was terminated, Ball said, and charged with conspiracy to bring contraband into a penal facility and official misconduct.

