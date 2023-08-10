East Tenn. teen in USA Mullet Championships

A teen from Dandridge made the top 10 in the USA Mullet Championships.
Bentley Watkins made the top 10 in the USA Mullet Championships.
Bentley Watkins made the top 10 in the USA Mullet Championships.(Watkins)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee teen made it to the top 10 in the USA Mullet Championships.

Bentley Watkins is in the eighth grade and attends Maury Middle School.

The 13-year-old has been working on his mullet for three years, according to his mother.

“Mullet Champs is all about celebrating the bold and outrageous hairstyle that is the mullet. With our annual mullet champion contest, we travel across the country searching for the wildest mullets out there. We hold live contests in various cities, where contestants can show off their impressive hairdos in front of a lively audience. But our reach goes far beyond just live events – we also host an annual digital contest where people from all over the country can submit their mullet photos and compete for the title of best mullet in categories such as Femullet, Mens Mullet, Kids, Teens and 55+.”

Mullet Champ Website

Voting ends on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A garbage truck careens past early morning traffic Monday in video submitted to WVLT by a viewer.
Man accused of carjacking, stabbing and leaving man to die facing federal charges
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival
Great Smoky Mountains Balloon Festival returning for sixth celebration
WVLT News studio
Exciting changes are coming to your WVLT newscasts!
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Clean up continues after EF2 tornado hits West Knox homes, apartment complex

Latest News

After this week’s severe weather, Better Business Bureau wants people to be careful when...
Better Business Bureau warns of storm damage repair scams
The average price of home in the Rockford, Illinois area as of May 2023 was just under $19,000.
Poll: Transportation and housing impacts Knox Countians the most
After this week’s severe weather, Better Business Bureau wants people to be careful when...
Better Business Bureau warns of storm damage repair scams
dozens left without a livable home.
‘We’re all just lucky to be alive’ | Neighborhood coming together to help after storms