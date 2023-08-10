East Tenn. teen in USA Mullet Championships

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee teen made it to the top 10 in the USA Mullet Championships.

Bentley Watkins is in the eighth grade and attends Maury Middle School.

The 13-year-old has been working on his mullet for three years, according to his mother.

“Mullet Champs is all about celebrating the bold and outrageous hairstyle that is the mullet. With our annual mullet champion contest, we travel across the country searching for the wildest mullets out there. We hold live contests in various cities, where contestants can show off their impressive hairdos in front of a lively audience. But our reach goes far beyond just live events – we also host an annual digital contest where people from all over the country can submit their mullet photos and compete for the title of best mullet in categories such as Femullet, Mens Mullet, Kids, Teens and 55+.”

Voting ends on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.