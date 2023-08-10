First Alert: Tracking heavy rain and storms this morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are in the middle of a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for the early morning, as downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and some stronger storms move through. The coverage drops off today, and heat and humidity crank up again!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Strong winds and heavy rain are tracking east across our area this morning. The severe risk is low, but still ponding on the roads, frequent lightning, and a few gustier storms are moving through. The WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in effect until 8 AM, then the coverage starts tapering off.

The weather vastly improves today. This is not an all-day washout by any means, and we should see some breaks in the clouds in the late afternoon. Now, we’re still looking at scattered rain and storms to develop into the early afternoon, then more isolated late afternoon to evening. We’ll have temperatures range from upper 70s to around 80 degrees this afternoon, but the humidity makes it feel warmer.

Tonight comes with more cloud breaks, and areas of fog developing. We’ll drop to around 68 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is partly cloudy and humid, with isolated rain and storms developing. We’ll top out around 87 degrees, but feels more like the low 90s.

Both Saturday and Sunday are humid, with highs around 90 degrees. Stay hydrated, and know that it feels like the mid to upper 90s this weekend! We could see a spotty shower or storm in our area Saturday afternoon on through Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, rain returns Monday afternoon to evening. That front will make for milder mornings next Wednesday and Thursday, with a brief break from that humidity!

