Gatlinburg-Pittman setting sights on an undefeated season

By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our countdown to high school football continues in 3A with the Highlanders from Gatlinburg-Pittman. After an 11-win season a year ago this is a team motivated to get one more this season.

Senior quarterback Brady Hammonds said, “We’re definitely motivated seeing what we did last year. We can do even better this year.”

“When you win as many games as we did last year you kind of get that target on your back from the standpoint of everyone is trying to knock us off. So, if we don’t bring our A game, we’ll lose,” said Brad Waggoner.

Waggoner said his message to his team is simple, you haven’t earned anything yet.

“We may have won 11 games last year, but I tell these kids what you did last year is not going to win you any this year,” said Waggoner.

Senior Luke Burkett, knows this message to be true as he comes from a long line of Highlanders.

“My dad, he was a middle linebacker so I just ask what he did and how I can improve at middle linebacker,” said Burkett.

With the family legacy, of course, comes the bragging rights.

“He was a lot smaller than I was in high school, he’d get hit a lot and I just bring the boom,” said Burkett.

For these seniors, it’s their last go around in the Gold and Blue.

“This is what we’ve worked for my whole life and just cherishing my senior year,” said Hammonds.

“I love it. If I have kids, I’m definitely sending them here. It’s just all about pride,” said Burkett.

With just over a week remaining until the Highlanders kick off their season, their success begins in the locker room.

“It’s not just Friday night, it’s everything that builds up to Friday night. The leadership is what will take this team to where we want to get to,” said Waggoner.

The Highlanders begin their quest to win their first region title in over a decade on Aug. 18, at 7:00 p.m. against Seymour.

