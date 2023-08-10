‘Great energy’ from Vols on their first fall camp scrimmage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The football Vols entered Neyland Stadium Thursday morning for their first scrimmage of fall camp. Coach Josh Heupel had high praise for the team, highlighting how the depth and competition across the board are continuing to elevate his squad.

He’s particularly happy with the growth of the wide receivers, adding their rotation will be fluid as that unit continues to make strides. So what about the guy getting them the ball? Heupel said he’s pleased with Joe Milton’s development and the growth he displayed in Thursday’s scrimmage.

“He’s operating and handling at a really high level right now. Decision making, understanding protections, how to get himself protected, or throw hot. His eyes are far as what he’s seeing what the second level pre-snap and on the snap, he’s been really good at that part of it,” said Heupel.

He added that Milton’s situational awareness is the next step as fall camp continues.

In Heupel’s third season as head coach, the program has the depth and competition it’s been needing, from the tight end unit to the offensive line.

A part of that depth is in the quarterback room. Freshman Nico Iamaleava arrived on Rocky Top in December and practiced with the team during their Orange Bowl preparations.

Heupel said Thursday that Nico is a different player than he was even by the end of spring camp.

”Dude you got to grow, you got to grow. You got to be pushed. We install it, he’s running everything. He’s got great command and understanding of what we’re doing and understands protections. He hasn’t been perfect but he’s grown. One of the things we talk about is not making the same mistake twice, he hasn’t made the same mistake twice.,” said Heupel.

The Vols are off Friday but return to the practice field Saturday morning. There isn’t any media availability following Saturday or Sunday’s practice.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.