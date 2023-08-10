Knox Co. captain announces retirement following sexual harassment investigation

A Knox County captain announced he was retiring following a sexual harassment investigation.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A captain with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced he was retiring after he was investigated for sexual harassment, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

On June 1, Captain Michael J. Evans was at a local restaurant with another officer. An employee at the restaurant told one of the officers that Evans “smacked her on the butt,” with his phone, according to the report.

The victim told investigators that she had multiple encounters with the captain and detailed multiple incidents in which Evans acted inappropriately towards her. She said she thought he accidentally touched her until he talked to her about it later.

“Captain Evans commented that his action did not startle her or cause her to jump and that he should have pinched her,” the report stated.

She did turn in video from the restaurant that showed the incident.

The second allegation was from the victim’s birthday.

“Captain Evans, while wearing dress clothing with his badge and firearm displayed “grabbed” her face, kissed her on the forehead, and told her “Happy birthday”,” according to the report.

The victim told investigators that a 16-year-old employee confided in her about an incident with Evans that made her uncomfortable as well. While the employee was bent over, she said Evans stated, “Wow now I’m excited.”

The victim said that she did not hear Evans say those comments but had her own experience of him making inappropriate comments to her.

“She described a comment that Captain Evans directed to her that he should slap her silly or naked or “something to that extent,” the report said.

“[The victim] believed Captain Evans should have ‘no reason’ to believe his actions were acceptable to her. She felt the outcome of this investigation warranted repercussions, and would, ‘hate to see’ him fired but if that was necessary, Captain Evans, ‘chose his own actions.’ [The victim] felt that Captain Evans believed he could say and do things, ‘because of who he is’, and that she would not do anything about it.”

Report from the Office of Professional Standards

Investigators believed three of the four allegations were proved to be true. They said he violated the following general order violations as a KCSO employee: general responsibilities, personal conduct and conduct toward the public.

The victim did not file official charges against him.

Evans retirement takes effect on Aug. 11, according to OPS officials.

