Man recovers after heart attack at Wilderness at the Smokies

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A guest at Wilderness at the Smokies said the quick response of lifeguards saved his life.

Mike Kirkham decided to ride the FlowRider on the morning of his last day while his family slept in. He didn’t plan on collapsing while on the simulated surf machine.

“I was a smoker so I was kind of trying to catch my breath out for the first two times. And then the third time I crashed out and come down the ride and I just felt my heart just going racing like really super fast,” he said.

While he was out, lifeguards went to work. They shocked him five times and continued CPR for 17 minutes.

He finally regained consciousness just as EMS arrived.

“They shocked me several times but the third or fourth time I’ve I was awake and they’d already performed CPR for for quite a while so a lot of my ribs were already broken. And they hit me with that shock man and I felt like somebody had just beat me with a sledgehammer,” he said.

Kirham is now out of the hospital and returned to say thank you to the lifeguards, people he now calls family for life. For the lifeguards, they said it’s all the training they had that lead them to a quick response.

“We always tell them, I’m like always keep your head on a swivel. You never know when something’s going to happen. And that’s why you always refer back to your training and so we focus heavily on training here and ultimately, that’s why Michael walked out and made 100% recovery,” said D’Anna Johnson, a lifeguard with the water park.

Kirkham knows heart disease runs in his family, he’s just thankful that his new Wilderness family was there and alert when he wasn’t.

“It affects me hugely that they went to the extreme, 17 minutes to save my life. So they did a great job, obviously well trained,” he added.

