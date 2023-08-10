More heat and humidity with spotty storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity crank up as we head into the weekend. It could feel like the mid-90s with spotty storms at times over the next few days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight features partly to mostly cloudy skies and a low of 68 degrees.

A few spotty showers and storms are possible in the morning and become more isolated by the afternoon hours. Highs are near 87 but feeling like the lower 90s with that humidity cranking up.

LOOKING AHEAD

Both Saturday and Sunday are humid, with highs around 90 degrees. Stay hydrated, and know that it feels like the mid to upper 90s this weekend! We could see a spotty shower or storm in our area from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, rain returns Monday afternoon to evening. That front will make for milder mornings next Wednesday and Thursday, with a brief break from that humidity!

