Owl tangled in soccer net saved by firefighters

Caption
By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Willoughby firefighters saved the day for an owl found tangled in a soccer net at Lost Nation Sports Park.

Station 2 A-Shift were sent to the rescue mission Wednesday afternoon.

After freeing the owl’s wings from the net, firefighters called the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for further assistance for their new feathered friend, the Willoughby Fire Department said.

A wildlife officer took the owl to a rehabilitation center for evaluation and treatment, the fire department said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A garbage truck careens past early morning traffic Monday in video submitted to WVLT by a viewer.
Man accused of carjacking, stabbing and leaving man to die facing federal charges
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival
Great Smoky Mountains Balloon Festival returning for sixth celebration
WVLT News studio
Exciting changes are coming to your WVLT newscasts!
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Clean up continues after EF2 tornado hits West Knox homes, apartment complex

Latest News

Kyle Jackson was shot Sunday morning as he was walking to his car after a fight reportedly...
Mother forgives person who killed her 20-year-old son on his birthday
United States' Phil Mickelson plays his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second day of the...
Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion, according to book by renowned gambler Billy Walters
Maui fire
At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm
Heupel Speaks After Fall Camp Week One
Heupel Speaks After Fall Camp Week One