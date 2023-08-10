Parents notified Bearden Middle School closed Friday following early dismissal for fumes

KCS officials said crews worked to mitigate the smell, but were unable to.
Bearden Middle School
Bearden Middle School
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bearden Middle School dismissed early Thursday, sending students home at 1 p.m. due to fumes, Knox County Schools officials told WVLT News.

A parent sent WVLT News an email they got from the school on Wednesday, notifying parents of the smell. The parent told WVLT News they were worried that school officials were aware of the smell and still sent students to school the next day.

“Good Afternoon,

I wanted to notify you that as work continues in the auditorium, the contractor began sealing the concrete floor. There was an incredibly strong odor in the downstairs hallways near the auditorium from the product they are using. I have asked them to stop. They are going to complete this part of the job over the weekend when students are not in the building. We have made sure all students and staff are aware of the situation and safe.”

Michael Toth, Principal of Bearden Middle School

Students were sent home early Thursday as a precaution, according to KCS officials. Lunch was provided and busses took the students home, while car riders were picked up.

KCS officials said crews worked to lower the smell, but were unable to.

Parents were notified on Thursday night that school would be closed on Friday.

