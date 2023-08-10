Poll: Transportation and housing impacts Knox Countians the most

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The work of Advance Knox is continuing through the end of the year.

Advance Knox was designed to move the county forward regarding using land and creating the future of transportation.

East Tennessee REALTORS was commissioned to poll nearly 1,000 people in Knox County, older than 18, to give their opinions on how the county needs to move forward.

”I found it surprising the difference between what people are concerned about and what they think should be a priority so what you see in the polls is people are very concerned about traffic congestion and that is a concern for their quality of life but they think housing should be the number one priority,” said Hancen Sale, the East Tennessee REALTORS Government Affairs and Policy Director.

The poll showed overwhelmingly that people said traffic congestion impacts their quality of life the most.

The results were split up into age groups, and both the under-50 and over-50 age groups found traffic the most impactful.

But, the poll showed people want to see the county focus on housing issues more than traffic to move things forward.

”This poll really highlights a huge reason why people are leaving Knoxville, it becomes very hard to find housing. You hear it from young professionals across the board you don’t even have to be a young professional to find housing and this is across the board and I think this underscores that housing is essential to a lot of our community priorities,” said Sale.

Sale hoped this poll will help drive Advance Knox to make changes that matter most to people.

”The decisions that we make today are going to impact future generations of Knoxvilians and predominantly younger Knoxvilians and so I think its important that we got this data that there is a big generational divide and I don’t think we can hide from that,” said Sale.

