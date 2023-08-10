Putnam County man arrested after posting video with explosives

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office worked with Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) agents to apprehend an unstable man who was in possession of explosive chemicals.

According to the PCSO, deputies received a citizen tip on August 7 about a video posted online of a man saying, “Hey ATF, let me know if this is legal...a pound of Tannerite, a pipe bomb, and a wine bottle full of diesel.” The man in the video was identified as 30-year-old Levi Flatt, who is a Putnam County resident. ATF agents were contacted and it was determined that Flatt had enough materials to make a bomb and a search warrant was issued.

Later that same day, two ATF agents observed Flatt drive away from his home in a white Chevrolet van. The agents followed the van to the Putnam County Highway Department parking lot on Veteran’s Drive, then to Walmart where he purchased a propane tank. After leaving the Walmart parking lot, the agents observed Flatt was traveling in the direction of the Putnam County Fairgrounds, so PCSO deputies moved in to perform a stop on Jefferson Avenue.

During his arrest, Flatt admitted the explosive device from the video was inside the van in a blue cooler. The Tennessee Highway Patrol bomb squad was called to the scene and used a recovery robot to inspect the vehicle. The search uncovered three pipe bombs, two Molotov cocktails, one handgun with tampered serial number, approximately 160 rounds of ammunition, a flak jacket, and a shield. Flatt’s mother’s home in Baxter was also searched, which is his known residence.

Flatt was booked late Monday, August 7, and charged with possession of prohibited weapons and alteration of serial numbers. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 16.

