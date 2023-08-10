Putnam County man arrested after posting video with explosives

The video shows the man taunting law enforcement agencies and displaying explosive chemicals.
Agents found three pipe bombs, two Molotov cocktails, one handgun with tampered serial number, and ammunition.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office worked with Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) agents to apprehend an unstable man who was in possession of explosive chemicals.

According to the PCSO, deputies received a citizen tip on August 7 about a video posted online of a man saying, “Hey ATF, let me know if this is legal...a pound of Tannerite, a pipe bomb, and a wine bottle full of diesel.” The man in the video was identified as 30-year-old Levi Flatt, who is a Putnam County resident. ATF agents were contacted and it was determined that Flatt had enough materials to make a bomb and a search warrant was issued.

Later that same day, two ATF agents observed Flatt drive away from his home in a white Chevrolet van. The agents followed the van to the Putnam County Highway Department parking lot on Veteran’s Drive, then to Walmart where he purchased a propane tank. After leaving the Walmart parking lot, the agents observed Flatt was traveling in the direction of the Putnam County Fairgrounds, so PCSO deputies moved in to perform a stop on Jefferson Avenue.

During his arrest, Flatt admitted the explosive device from the video was inside the van in a blue cooler. The Tennessee Highway Patrol bomb squad was called to the scene and used a recovery robot to inspect the vehicle. The search uncovered three pipe bombs, two Molotov cocktails, one handgun with tampered serial number, approximately 160 rounds of ammunition, a flak jacket, and a shield. Flatt’s mother’s home in Baxter was also searched, which is his known residence.

Flatt was booked late Monday, August 7, and charged with possession of prohibited weapons and alteration of serial numbers. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 16.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A garbage truck careens past early morning traffic Monday in video submitted to WVLT by a viewer.
Man accused of carjacking, stabbing and leaving man to die facing federal charges
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival
Great Smoky Mountains Balloon Festival returning for sixth celebration
WVLT News studio
Exciting changes are coming to your WVLT newscasts!
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Clean up continues after EF2 tornado hits West Knox homes, apartment complex

Latest News

The beer festival will feature regional craft beers, food trucks and lifelike dinosaurs.
Brew at the Zoo returns to Knoxville
The beer festival will feature regional craft beers, food trucks, and lifelike dinosaurs
Brew at the Zoo returns to Knoxville
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the wind and heavy rain threat through the morning rush.
After the First Alert, scattered rain and storms continue
Tracking heavy rain and storms this morning affecting East Tennessee
Tracking heavy rain and storms this morning affecting East Tennessee
Your headlines from 8/10 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather Day storms, bank...
Catch Up Quick