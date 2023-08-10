Rams thinking outside the box as new season approaches

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our countdown to high school football continues in the private school ranks with Grace Christian Academy.

The rams went 4-7 a year ago, but ended the year with a 27-point differential.

The team lost 17 seniors to graduation from a season ago, which means chance for a core group of younger guys to earn a spot on Friday nights.

As Grace Christian gets closer to kick off, coach Justin Long said their main goal was to be disciplined in the details.

”Lucas is a really good kicker and anything we can do to distract him and get him off his game at practice,” Long said. “Because you never know what it’s going to be like on Friday nights from the band to the opposing team. So anything we can do to distract him, yeah we’re going to do that.”

“Practice how you play,” quarterback Weston Edmondson said. “So he does anything he can to replicate a game, you know crowd noise. Just making sure everything is perfect, just like we would in a game. I’m so excited to play with these guys. These are the guys I played with in middle school, so it’s going to be really fun to play with the guys I played with growing up.”

Grace Christian kicks off its season at home against The King’s Academy Friday, Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

