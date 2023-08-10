‘We’re all just lucky to be alive’ | Neighborhood coming together to help after storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It will be weeks or months before several East Tennessee families will be able to return to their homes after Monday’s tornado in Knox County.

It’s the first tornado of any kind to hit in August in Knox County on record as an EF-2 tornado.

“It’s just heartbreaking you know to see everything you have just, it’s just stuff though right love is love,” said Liz Smith who said she was luckily home during the time of the storm, so she was able to help her husband. Smith said she and her husband knew in seconds that Monday’s storm was a tornado because it came straight through their home.

The storm destroyed their home while they were both at home. Smith said she travels for work and usually would be gone. Her husband was actually sitting on the back porch when the storm started.

“We’re just lucky we’re both alive. If he would’ve been out there then he would’ve been over. Everything that was on our back porch is gone,” said Smith.

She was able to get him and move him inside to a safe area before the tornado hit. Smith’s husband, Bob, had just celebrated his 80th birthday the day before.

“We just celebrated his 80th and he said, ‘I guess I’m too tough to die in a tornado at 80,” said Smith.

The Smiths have only lived in their home for three years and were new to Knoxville. She told WVLT News they have never felt closer to a community.

“We were a good community, a great community prior but I think it’s just really pulls everybody together and shows the love, but it’s been wonderful, I mean you know, if you can make any kind of positive out of it, it’s really pulled us together,” said Smith.

The Smiths plan to rebuild in this community that got them through this tragedy. The neighbors on Sugar Field Lane organized a cleanup on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone who would like to help.

James Harper lives right across from the Smiths; he said the whole neighborhood is just trying to process what happened to them and move forward.

“I don’t think anyone can say they’ve had a 135 mile and hour wind come through their yard with no warning so we’re all just kind of stuck right now figuring out what’s next and here we are,” said Harper.

The Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency (KEMA) encouraged people needing clean up assistance to request help through the Crisis Cleanup hotline. This includes tree removal as they have volunteers willing to provide the service. The phone number is 865-351-0552. The hotline will be open through Friday, Aug. 25.

All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need. And, it is important to note that this hotline cannot assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, or insurance.

