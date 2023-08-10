‘We’re all just lucky to be alive’ | Neighborhood coming together to help after storms

A neighborhood in West Knox is coming together to help one another clean up storm damages from the EF-2 tornado.
The people on Sugar field Lane making sure one another are safe after tragedy struck their homes.
By Ellie Byrd
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It will be weeks or months before several East Tennessee families will be able to return to their homes after Monday’s tornado in Knox County.

It’s the first tornado of any kind to hit in August in Knox County on record as an EF-2 tornado.

“It’s just heartbreaking you know to see everything you have just, it’s just stuff though right love is love,” said Liz Smith who said she was luckily home during the time of the storm, so she was able to help her husband. Smith said she and her husband knew in seconds that Monday’s storm was a tornado because it came straight through their home.

The storm destroyed their home while they were both at home. Smith said she travels for work and usually would be gone. Her husband was actually sitting on the back porch when the storm started.

“We’re just lucky we’re both alive. If he would’ve been out there then he would’ve been over. Everything that was on our back porch is gone,” said Smith.

She was able to get him and move him inside to a safe area before the tornado hit. Smith’s husband, Bob, had just celebrated his 80th birthday the day before.

“We just celebrated his 80th and he said, ‘I guess I’m too tough to die in a tornado at 80,” said Smith.

The Smiths have only lived in their home for three years and were new to Knoxville. She told WVLT News they have never felt closer to a community.

“We were a good community, a great community prior but I think it’s just really pulls everybody together and shows the love, but it’s been wonderful, I mean you know, if you can make any kind of positive out of it, it’s really pulled us together,” said Smith.

The Smiths plan to rebuild in this community that got them through this tragedy. The neighbors on Sugar Field Lane organized a cleanup on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone who would like to help.

James Harper lives right across from the Smiths; he said the whole neighborhood is just trying to process what happened to them and move forward.

“I don’t think anyone can say they’ve had a 135 mile and hour wind come through their yard with no warning so we’re all just kind of stuck right now figuring out what’s next and here we are,” said Harper.

The Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency (KEMA) encouraged people needing clean up assistance to request help through the Crisis Cleanup hotline. This includes tree removal as they have volunteers willing to provide the service. The phone number is 865-351-0552. The hotline will be open through Friday, Aug. 25.

All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need. And, it is important to note that this hotline cannot assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, or insurance.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A garbage truck careens past early morning traffic Monday in video submitted to WVLT by a viewer.
Man accused of carjacking, stabbing and leaving man to die facing federal charges
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival
Great Smoky Mountains Balloon Festival returning for sixth celebration
WVLT News studio
Exciting changes are coming to your WVLT newscasts!
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Clean up continues after EF2 tornado hits West Knox homes, apartment complex

Latest News

After this week’s severe weather, Better Business Bureau wants people to be careful when...
Better Business Bureau warns of storm damage repair scams
The average price of home in the Rockford, Illinois area as of May 2023 was just under $19,000.
Poll: Transportation and housing impacts Knox Countians the most
After this week’s severe weather, Better Business Bureau wants people to be careful when...
Better Business Bureau warns of storm damage repair scams
Bentley Watkins made the top 10 in the USA Mullet Championships.
East Tenn. teen in USA Mullet Championships