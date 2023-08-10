Zakai Zeigler unveils mattress aimed at college students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball guard Zakai Zeigler is using a name, image and likeness deal to try to help out students coming back to campus this week. In a partnership with The Bed Store, Zeigler unveiled the new ZZ Mattress on Thursday.

The bed comes in a box and is set at a lower price point to try to help students be able to afford a quality night’s sleep. Zeigler will receive royalties from each mattress sold.

”When I was first thinking about it, I was thinking about when my mom and I lived in a third story New York apartment that was hard to get things up and down because there was no elevator - it was just stairs. To be able to put something in a box and just carry it - it gives students a better way to have better sleep quality at a better rate,” said the junior guard.

Zeigler helped celebrate the grand opening of a new Bed Store location in the Gallery Shopping center with a game of H.O.R.S.E. with Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

