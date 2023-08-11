Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a...
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.(NCMEC)
By Rheanna Wachter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 2-year-old Aaliya Abernathy was last seen at the 11000 block of Marbella Drive.

Troopers say Aaliya was abducted by two men wearing ski masks during a home invasion after an assault.

Troopers canceled the alert Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A garbage truck careens past early morning traffic Monday in video submitted to WVLT by a viewer.
Man accused of carjacking, stabbing and leaving man to die facing federal charges
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival
Great Smoky Mountains Balloon Festival returning for sixth celebration
WVLT News studio
Exciting changes are coming to your WVLT newscasts!
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Clean up continues after EF2 tornado hits West Knox homes, apartment complex

Latest News

Destroyed home on Fairview Drive
North Knoxville home destroyed in housefire, firefighter injured
Tennessee's Endangered Eastern Hellbender
Smoky’s living fossil disappearing: what can be done?
More heat and humidity with spotty storms
More heat and humidity with spotty storms
Airlines are now rushing to bring tourists back home from Hawaii.
Hawaiian leaders asking tourists to stand down | What to do for your next trip
After this week’s severe weather, Better Business Bureau wants people to be careful when...
Better Business Bureau warns of storm damage repair scams