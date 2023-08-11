Loudon family farm turned destination resort

Windy Hill Farm and Preserve in Loudon offers activies for guests but also a home for animals
WVLT's Harry Sullivan & Casey Wheeless take you to Windy Hill Farm & Preserve, an all inclusive getaway in Loudon County.
By Casey Wheeless and Harry Sullivan
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee is full of attractions, but one in Loudon offers a little bit of everything. Windy Hill Farm and Preserve sits along the Tennessee River, tucked away in the foothills of the mountains. It offers a getaway space with guided hunts, hiking, beekeeping, kayaking and an award-winning restaurant.

Steven Brewington is the general manager. His grandfather bought the 650-acre property in 2001.

“I grew up learning the ropes of agriculture out here,” he said. Brewington took over the property in 2010 and started developing it into a wildlife habitat and preserve.

“We focus on outdoor activities from hunting to hiking, watersports, beekeeping, gardening, really anything you can name,” he said.

The property also serves as an animal preserve. “We are providing these birds habitats that they’ve not had in decades so, we’ve brought back bird populations that haven’t been here in 35 years,” said Brewington.

Their quail and dove hunts include professional guides and trained dogs. “I think we are unique and that you can come to hunt here, but also have an in-room massage or have a gardening class,” he said.

The restaurant, Wilder, is already racking up accolades. Wilder has just been named the winner of the “best splurge-worthy restaurants” category within this year’s Best of Travel Awards by TravelAwaits. The Executive Chef, Ben Warwick, is from Knoxville.

“We are flavorful. We want everything to be as strong and powerful as it can be,” said Warwick. “We like to integrate smoke into things to make it East Tennessee. We like to say the South is made up of a lot of different people. That allows us to use international techniques to do things. So, we pull from Asian countries, we pull from African countries, European.”

The farm considers itself “hyper-local;” many of the ingredients used in their food are grown in their garden, just feet away from the kitchen. “They say farm-to-table is really cool, and it is, but it’s a lot of work,” said Warwick. The farm also has several apiaries where they source their own honey.

If you’re not staying at the resort you can eat at the restaurant on the weekend. They offer dinner and brunch to the general public, although reservations are recommended. They also have local musicians perform on the property.

“Our farm is your farm. It’s your farm for the weekend,” said Brewington.

