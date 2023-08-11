Hawaiian leaders asking tourists to stand down | What to do for your next trip

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Even with thousands of miles between East Tennesseans and Hawaii, many have said the fires and the historic land in Maui is reminiscent of Gatlinburg and its attraction.

“It’s just tragic because all of the natural beauty is going to be gone,” Keisha Jackson with Dream Worthy Vacations, said.

Travel agent Jackson told WVLT News East Tennesseans come to her to help check Hawaii off their travel bucket list, but that’s not going to happen anytime soon with a state of emergency still in effect for the island and dozens of deaths reported along the western coast of Maui as of Thursday evening.

AAA experts encouraged tourists to book any trip with a travel agent because the agent can break down why it pays to have travel insurance. In many cases, the insurance protects transportation and planned activities.

If travelers have to unexpectedly cancel a $5,000 trip, due to something like a natural disaster or illness, there is a higher chance that money will return to the traveler’s bank account.

“You have to get travel insurance,” Jackson said. “You don’t have to worry about ‘when I’m going to get my money back’ or trying to convince people to give you your money back,” Jackson said.

Travelers also have a better chance of getting their money back faster through an agent.

