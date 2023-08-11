Humidity rises with some storms at times through the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity increase, helping to create storms at times. A cold front moves through to start next week, knocking back the heat and humidity for a couple of days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with areas of fog. The low is around 68 degrees.

A downpours and storms are developing and moving through today, but they look to move slowly so where it rains it pours but only about 20% of area sees these storms. This leaves us with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but feeling like the low 90s.

Tonight is partly cloudy with areas of fog again, and a stuffy low of only 71 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Both Saturday and Sunday are very humid! This means the highs around 90 degrees, feel like the mid to upper 90s. Stay hydrated, and know that it also supports spotty storms to develop at times. As of now, this is looks to develop Saturday midday on the Plateau and move east across our area in the afternoon. Then we’ll see spotty rain and storms develop at times still Saturday night throughout Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, more organized rain and storms return Monday afternoon to evening. That front will make for milder mornings next Wednesday and Thursday, with a brief break from that humidity!

