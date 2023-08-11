Injured bald eagle rescued at Douglas Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A boater on Douglas Lake in Jefferson County noticed an injured bald eagle near Swanns Marina and flagged down wildlife officers to help rescue it, Tennessee Wildlife Resources officials announced Monday.

Wildlife Officers Justin Pinkston, Hunter Wisecarver and Spencer Wilson captured the young bald eagle and delivered it to the American Eagle Foundation, who took it to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine (UTCVM) for an exam. Doctors found the eagle had a broken wing that had healed incorrectly and believed the bird to have been stuck on the ground for about a week or two before it was found by the lake.

UTCVM plans to conduct surgery to fix the broken wing. The eagle will likely be rehomed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to a sanctuary or be taken to tribal authorities out west, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

