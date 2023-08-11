Jamborees bring official start to East Tennessee high school football

West and Fulton light up scoreboard, Morristown East and Grace Christian play to wild finish in Thursday action
By John Sartori
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Between the first night of the 2023 5Star Preps Jamboree and the Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic Kickoff Classic, high school football season is officially back in the Knoxville area. While games don’t become official until next Thursday, we saw plenty of reasons for optimism with our WVLT cameras Thursday evening.

At the third annual 5Star Preps Jamboree, Morristown East was busy, playing two quarters of jamboree football, allowing just a combined 9 points to Christian Academy and Grace Christian.

The battle between the Hurricanes and Rams proved to be one of the best of the night, as East tied things up on the final play of the quarter to escape Burke-Tarr with a 6-6 tie.

Over at Central High School and the KOC Kickoff Classic, defense was at more of a premium as a young Karns Beaver unit battled against the Carter Hornets.

Late in the quarter it looked as if the Hornets had scored a game-winning touchdown, before a flag called Wyatt Trull’s touchdown reception back, ending things with a 7-7 tie.

West began its title defense with momentum, scoring 21 points in just 12 minutes of play against a new-look Fulton Falcon roster. The Falcon offense did show some bright spots with new signal-caller Dexter Moulden, but it was the Rebels coming out on top 21-6.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A garbage truck careens past early morning traffic Monday in video submitted to WVLT by a viewer.
Man accused of carjacking, stabbing and leaving man to die facing federal charges
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival
Great Smoky Mountains Balloon Festival returning for sixth celebration
WVLT News studio
Exciting changes are coming to your WVLT newscasts!
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Clean up continues after EF2 tornado hits West Knox homes, apartment complex

Latest News

Zakai Zeigler
Zakai Zeigler unveils mattress aimed at college students
Tennessee Josh Heupel
‘Great energy’ from Vols on their first fall camp scrimmage
30 Days 30 Vols
30 Days 30 Vols | Counting down to kick off
Countdown to Kickoff
Rams thinking outside the box as new season approaches