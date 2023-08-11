Jamborees bring official start to East Tennessee high school football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Between the first night of the 2023 5Star Preps Jamboree and the Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic Kickoff Classic, high school football season is officially back in the Knoxville area. While games don’t become official until next Thursday, we saw plenty of reasons for optimism with our WVLT cameras Thursday evening.

At the third annual 5Star Preps Jamboree, Morristown East was busy, playing two quarters of jamboree football, allowing just a combined 9 points to Christian Academy and Grace Christian.

The battle between the Hurricanes and Rams proved to be one of the best of the night, as East tied things up on the final play of the quarter to escape Burke-Tarr with a 6-6 tie.

Over at Central High School and the KOC Kickoff Classic, defense was at more of a premium as a young Karns Beaver unit battled against the Carter Hornets.

Late in the quarter it looked as if the Hornets had scored a game-winning touchdown, before a flag called Wyatt Trull’s touchdown reception back, ending things with a 7-7 tie.

West began its title defense with momentum, scoring 21 points in just 12 minutes of play against a new-look Fulton Falcon roster. The Falcon offense did show some bright spots with new signal-caller Dexter Moulden, but it was the Rebels coming out on top 21-6.

