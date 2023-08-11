Lady Vols’ 1976 Olympic trio to enter Naismith Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pat (Head) Summitt may already be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a head coach for the Lady Vols, but now she will be joined by two of her Olympic teammates, Patricia “Trish” Roberts and Cindy Brogdon, as all three will be inducted as players from the 1976 U.S. Women’s Olympic team on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The trio will join Lady Vol For Life Tamika Catchings and Vol For Life Bernard King to make a total of five individual Vols to be welcomed into the Hall of Fame.

The 1976 team competed in Montreal and won the silver medal in the first-ever Summer Games that featured women’s basketball, setting the foundation for the growth of women’s basketball in America and increasing opportunities to play at the college level, professionally and abroad.

After Americans boycotted the 1980 Moscow games due to the Soviet Union invasion of Afghanistan, the U.S. women would return in 1984 to win the gold medal in Los Angeles with Summitt as head coach and in Seoul, South Korea in 1988.

