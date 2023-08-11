At least 3 people hurt after car crashes into Taco Bell

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - At least three people are hurt after a car crashed into a Frankfort restaurant.

It happened Friday afternoon at the Taco Bell on Versailles Road.

Kentucky State Police say the incident began as a crash involving two northbound vehicles. They say the vehicles “made contact with each other,” and one of them ended up going into the restaurant.

KSP says three people who were eating inside the restaurant were taken to an area hospital. It’s not clear yet the severity of their injuries.

A Taco Bell official says none of their employees were injured, but they were rattled by the accident.

“It was traumatic for our people. We went in, made sure we got the store cleaned up, got all those people out of here, sent them home, made sure they got anything they needed,” Taco Bell employee Shane Bancroft said.

This is a developing story.

