Man accused of having over 100 images of ‘child sexual abuse material’

On Aug. 9, Olson was arrested at his Putnam Co. home and taken to jail where he was issued a $100,000 bond.
Man accused of having over 100 images of ‘child sexual abuse material’
Man accused of having over 100 images of ‘child sexual abuse material’(Cookeville Police Dept.)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing felony charges after Cookeville Police discovered he was in possession of more than 100 images containing “child sexual abuse material.”

Their investigation began in 2021 when they were notified of a computer that contained the explicit images.

Robert Olson, 27, of Putnam County was identified as the suspect in the crime, following a lengthy investigation by CPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Upon searching Olson’s residence, law enforcement seized several electronic devices.

In June 2023, a Putnam Co. Grand Jury a Tru Bill for sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of 100-plus images was issued. On Aug. 9, Olson was arrested at his Putnam Co. home and taken to jail where he was issued a $100,000 bond.

“The Cookeville Police Department is dedicated to protecting the children of our community. To report an incident involving the possession, distribution, receipt, or production of child sexual abuse material; contact the Cookeville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 931-520-5265 or visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) website at www.cybertipline.com,” CPD said.

‼️ PRESS RELEASE ‼️ On July 6, 2021, the Cookeville Police Department was notified of a computer containing images of...

Posted by Cookeville Police Department on Friday, August 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Tennessee's Endangered Eastern Hellbender
Smokies living fossil disappearing: what can be done?
The bridge, which was constructed in 1933, is closing while crews repair it after decades of...
Bald River Falls Bridge to close for replacement, new observation deck
dozens left without a livable home.
‘We’re all just lucky to be alive’ | Neighborhood coming together to help after storms
The pair survived almost 24-hours in the woods with no food or water.
‘We wouldn’t be alive without each other’ | Pair describes being lost for hours in Cherokee National Forest

Latest News

A Dolly Parton Mural inside Azul features the hometown girl.
Pigeon Forge’s first rooftop experience opens
Scattered batches of rain and storms will be with us this afternoon.
Severe storms move in this afternoon
A crack formed on a Cocke County highway on Saturday, reducing U.S. Route 25W down to one lane.
Crack forms on Cocke County highway
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol
Wildlife officers rescued the young bald eagle and found it had injuries.
Injured bald eagle rescued at Douglas Lake