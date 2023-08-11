Man accused of having over 100 images of ‘child sexual abuse material’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing felony charges after Cookeville Police discovered he was in possession of more than 100 images containing “child sexual abuse material.”

Their investigation began in 2021 when they were notified of a computer that contained the explicit images.

Robert Olson, 27, of Putnam County was identified as the suspect in the crime, following a lengthy investigation by CPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Upon searching Olson’s residence, law enforcement seized several electronic devices.

In June 2023, a Putnam Co. Grand Jury a Tru Bill for sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of 100-plus images was issued. On Aug. 9, Olson was arrested at his Putnam Co. home and taken to jail where he was issued a $100,000 bond.

“The Cookeville Police Department is dedicated to protecting the children of our community. To report an incident involving the possession, distribution, receipt, or production of child sexual abuse material; contact the Cookeville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 931-520-5265 or visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) website at www.cybertipline.com,” CPD said.

