More mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus found in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Results in a recent lab test confirmed that West Nile Virus (WNV) was detected in Culex mosquitoes in the Milligan area of East Knoxville, according to the Knox County Health Department (KCHD).

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocol, the KCHD will spray the area for mosquitoes on Tuesday, Aug. 15, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., weather permitting. KCHD asked people living in the area to stay inside during spraying and were encouraged to keep pets inside or in the backyard.

Signs will be posted in the affected area to keep people aware of spraying.

A map of the area that will be sprayed can be seen below:

Mosquitoes in Milligan Area (Knox County)

To reduce the risk of contracting WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses, KCHD recommended the following:

Applying repellants to skin often when outdoors; repellants can be lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)- registered repellants containing one of the following ingredients: DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, paramenthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant. Read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.

Wearing socks and long, loose, and light-colored shirts and pants.

Treating clothing with permethrin or purchasing pretreated permethrin clothing.

Disposing of, regularly emptying, or turning over any water-holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys and trash cans to reduce mosquito habitats.

Using larvicides, such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks, to prevent mosquito proliferation in large water-holding containers, including bird baths and garden water features. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.

For more tips on how to protect yourself from mosquitoes and mosquito-borne illnesses, click here.

