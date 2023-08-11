Spotty rain chances sticking around for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers and storms will continue to remain in the forecast as we head into the weekend as humidity remains in place. You’ll want to find a way to stay school as we await the arrival of a cold front heading into early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain chances will slowly diminish as we head through the overnight, but with an increase in humidity we are looking at patchy dense fog developing by Saturday morning. It’ll be a mild and muggy start to the weekend as temperatures only reach the lower 70s by sunrise.

A mixture of sun and clouds will return as we move throughout your Saturday and temperatures will be warming quickly into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. It’ll feel even warmer at times as humidity levels will remain high, make sure to drink plenty of water and heat index values are back into the upper 90s to near 100. A few spotty showers and storms are possible into the afternoon to help cool us down.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will be more of the same as highs climb close to 90 degrees and a few spotty afternoon and evening storms. Our better rain chances hold off until early next week as we see a front moving in Monday and into Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will be around Monday afternoon and into the evening before tapering off into Tuesday morning.

Lower humidity and cooler temperatures will follow through the middle of the week and give us a nice opportunity to get outside and enjoy.

Plenty of heat and humidity with a few storms mixed in (WVLT)

