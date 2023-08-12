Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol helped rescue an abducted toddler from South Carolina on Friday, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with KCSO responded to a report of a 1-year-old girl who was abducted. Deputies believed her non-custodial father, a registered sex offender from Illinois, took her earlier that day.

Law enforcement officials began the search for the child and her father by issuing an Amber Alert and entering the suspect’s vehicle into a national database.

License plate readers identified that the father was headed to Tennessee.

Troopers with THP found the suspect’s vehicle in a grocery store parking lot. They waited outside until the man left the store with the child and then arrested him. The child was safely returned to her mother. The father faces kidnapping charges.

“This is an example of great teamwork across state lines. We are thankful for the safe return of the child. A special thanks to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services for their assistance!” THP officials said.

