Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol

License plate readers identified that the father was headed to Tennessee.
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County(Action News 5)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol helped rescue an abducted toddler from South Carolina on Friday, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with KCSO responded to a report of a 1-year-old girl who was abducted. Deputies believed her non-custodial father, a registered sex offender from Illinois, took her earlier that day.

Law enforcement officials began the search for the child and her father by issuing an Amber Alert and entering the suspect’s vehicle into a national database.

License plate readers identified that the father was headed to Tennessee.

Troopers with THP found the suspect’s vehicle in a grocery store parking lot. They waited outside until the man left the store with the child and then arrested him. The child was safely returned to her mother. The father faces kidnapping charges.

“This is an example of great teamwork across state lines. We are thankful for the safe return of the child. A special thanks to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services for their assistance!” THP officials said.

This is an example of great #TeamWork across state lines. We are thankful for the safe return of the child. A special...

Posted by Tennessee Highway Patrol on Saturday, August 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
The bridge, which was constructed in 1933, is closing while crews repair it after decades of...
Bald River Falls Bridge to close for replacement, new observation deck
Tennessee's Endangered Eastern Hellbender
Smokies living fossil disappearing: what can be done?
dozens left without a livable home.
‘We’re all just lucky to be alive’ | Neighborhood coming together to help after storms
UPS said its average full-time driver is expected to make about $170,000 a year in pay and...
‘Reward our employees’: UPS drivers to make $170,000 in pay, benefits under new contract

Latest News

Wildlife officers rescued the young bald eagle and found it had injuries.
Injured bald eagle rescued at Douglas Lake
Bridal Showcase
Smoky Mountain Wedding Association Showcase
Scattered batches of rain and storms will be with us this afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms move in this afternoon
Nearly a dozen students are expected to be awarded with scholarships and gift bags.
Tens of thousands of students leaving the nest and headed to college