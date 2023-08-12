ADHD medication shortage impacts kids going back to school

The drugs used to treat ADHD are the latest victim of the nationwide drug shortage.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Aug. 11, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The nationwide drug shortage is an issue impacting all Americans in different ways. The latest victim to the shortage is the medications used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“It’s not just one brand that we’re having a problem getting,” said Dr. Cliff James, a pediatrician at Kids Central Pediatrics in Oak Ridge.

James said the shortage first hit Adderall and is now hitting many other top used ADHD medications. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study said one in 20 school-aged children relies on ADHD medication to focus in class.

James said it’s still possible for parents to get the medications their child needs.

“Different pharmacies have different ones of these prescriptions,” he said. “A lot of times, if parents are having a problem getting a prescription from their pharmacy, one of the things that we do is advise them to call multiple different pharmacies to find out who might have them.”

If you’re limited on the medication, James said kids with ADHD can benefit from a daily routine. He said this can be as simple as a child doing their homework or going to bed at the same time every day.

“These kids thrive on structure, so trying to keep them as routine as possible where you try to work more on creating habits so that it starts to happen automatically,” James said.

James said a routine reduces stress and anxiety from unexpected changes which eliminates opportunities for your kids to struggle to focus.

“If they have a structured environment, they are going to do better with or without the medication,” he said.

