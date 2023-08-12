Coffee County Sheriff’s Department employee arrested on child pornography charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD) employee was arrested on child pornography charges.

Robert Mitchell Reed, 20, of Tullahoma, was arrested on five felony warrants for possession with intent to promote child pornography, according to CCSD.

Reed began working at CCSD in July of this year until he was arrested on Friday, Aug. 11. The investigation into his arrest began in Montgomery County, Texas.

According to CCSD, the incidents happened before his employment while he was on leave for training with the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Reed is being held on a $500,000 bond while waiting for extradition back to Texas to face the charges.

