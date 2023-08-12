Concerns at Cocke County Jail continue after corrections officer arrest

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Using tips from inmates, phone call recordings and security camera footage, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified corrections officer David Kirkland Jr. as someone connected with bringing drugs and a cell phone into the jail for inmates.

Those accusations resulted in Kirkland’s firing from the sheriff’s office as he now faces multiple charges, according to Sheriff CJ Ball.

“We’re supposed to have ethics, we’re supposed to be the ones enforcing the laws not breaking the laws,” Ball said.

This arrest leaves the jail even less staffed than they were before, which has been an ongoing issue WVLT highlighted back in March of this year when the head of corrections outlined the challenges they face.

“Between deterioration of the facilities and short staff, it gives us a problem. 150 inmates to 4 officers working a shift, it’s rough,” said head of corrections Josh Hartsell.

In a March interview, Hartsell went on to say that the jail lost its certification back in 2017 due to failing to classify the facility, while Ball said on Friday that the staffing issue is still something they’re combating months later.

In the last year, the department raised the average pay for a corrections officer from $12 an hour to more than $15 an hour to compete with nearby counties and combat the staff shortage. Still, Ball said that they are about five officers short of where they would like to be, adding that he felt good about having six officers at the jail per shift.

Ball said there is also a full body scanner coming to the jail sometime in September, which will be used to detect drugs and other items coming into the jail from both inmates and even possibly employees.

Kirkland was charged with conspiracy to bring contraband into a penal facility and official misconduct.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.