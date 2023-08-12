Crack forms on Cocke County highway
A crack formed on a Cocke County highway on Saturday, reducing U.S. Route 25W down to one lane.
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -
A temporary traffic signal directed drivers on how to navigate the closure. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said that geotechnical engineers were assessing the situation.
This is a developing story.
