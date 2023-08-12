Crack forms on Cocke County highway

A crack formed on a Cocke County highway on Saturday, reducing U.S. Route 25W down to one lane.
A crack formed on a Cocke County highway on Saturday, reducing U.S. Route 25W down to one lane.
A crack formed on a Cocke County highway on Saturday, reducing U.S. Route 25W down to one lane.(TDOT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crack formed on a Cocke County highway on Saturday, reducing U.S. Route 25W down to one lane.

A temporary traffic signal directed drivers on how to navigate the closure. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said that geotechnical engineers were assessing the situation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Tennessee's Endangered Eastern Hellbender
Smokies living fossil disappearing: what can be done?
The bridge, which was constructed in 1933, is closing while crews repair it after decades of...
Bald River Falls Bridge to close for replacement, new observation deck
dozens left without a livable home.
‘We’re all just lucky to be alive’ | Neighborhood coming together to help after storms
The pair survived almost 24-hours in the woods with no food or water.
‘We wouldn’t be alive without each other’ | Pair describes being lost for hours in Cherokee National Forest

Latest News

Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Abducted toddler from South Carolina rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol
Wildlife officers rescued the young bald eagle and found it had injuries.
Injured bald eagle rescued at Douglas Lake
Bridal Showcase
Smoky Mountain Wedding Association Showcase
Scattered batches of rain and storms will be with us this afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms move in this afternoon