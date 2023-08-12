Crack forms on Cocke County highway

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crack formed on a Cocke County highway on Saturday, reducing U.S. Route 25W down to one lane.

A temporary traffic signal directed drivers on how to navigate the closure. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said that geotechnical engineers were assessing the situation.

This is a developing story.

A crack has developed on US 25W (SR 32) between Lehigh Drive and Hilltop Drive in a Cocke County. One lane remains open with a temporary traffic signal directing motorists. @myTDOT Geotechnical engineers are assessing the situation. pic.twitter.com/hwI537GaQV — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 12, 2023

