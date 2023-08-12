Four Tennessee doctors convicted in drug trafficking and fraud case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, a federal jury convicted four Tennessee doctors of conspiracy to illegally prescribe controlled substances, fraud and money laundering.

Officials said the doctors worked together in two East Tennessee clinics.

The clinics are called EHC Medical. One is located in Roane County and another in Campbell County, but officials said the drugs were sold, traded and “abused” across Southeastern Kentucky.

Robert Taylor opened EHC Medical in 2013. He reportedly operated the clinic until 2018. Officials said he pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking conspiracy charge and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. Taylor also reportedly forfeited $13.8 million and paid an additional $200,000 fine.

Evann Herrell, Mark Grenkoski, Keri McFarlane and Stephen Cirelli were reportedly physicians working at EHC Medical.

Court documents said the doctors agreed to unlawfully prescribe buprenorphine and benzodiazepine-class drugs, including clonazepam.

During the trial, officials said the physicians tried to reportedly falsify medical records, illegally prescribe “high doses and dangerous combinations” to customers and cause millions of dollars in fraudulent submissions to Medicare, Kentucky Medicaid and other health programs.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 4.

“These physicians focused on their own greed and self-interests, not the needs of their patients,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “Their illegal scheme had a damaging impact on their patients, fraudulently preyed on health benefit programs, and undermined the public’s faith in legitimate medical practices in this field. We, and our law enforcement partners, remain committed to holding those who take advantage of the medical licenses entrusted to them, to profit through unlawful prescriptions, accountable. The opioid epidemic created an acute need for responsible substance abuse treatment. Drug trafficking, operating under the guise of addiction treatment, is another despicable consequence of this problem.”

Lori Barnett was reportedly a registered nurse who helped Taylor at the clinic.

Officials confirmed Barnett, along with Matthew Rasberry, Helen Bidwaid and Eva Misra, also pleaded guilty to drug or money laundering charges. They are awaiting sentencing.

The maximum penalty for the drug trafficking conspiracy charge is ten years, the maximum penalty for the charge of conspiracy to falsify health documents is five years and the fraud and money laundering charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years.

The physicians will also face potential monetary fines.

