Friday jamborees complete high school football preseason

Webb rolls, Powell wins with late score to finish jamboree week
Webb celebrates a touchdown
Webb celebrates a touchdown(WVLT)
By John Sartori
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday jamborees are complete, as is the high school football preseason. Now, week one is upon us.

In their final tune ups before week one, Austin-East and Webb squared off with the Spartans showing bright spots under first-year starting quarterback Jack Wagner. The Spartan signal-caller ran for a touchdown and connected with Vanderbilt commit Markeis Barrett for another score. Despite some promising moments from the Austin-East secondary, the Spartans came out on top 14-0.

Jamboree host Hardin Valley was also in action. The Hawks battled Powell in a game where both teams enjoyed bright spots on each side of the ball. RJ Bernardo opened the scoring for HVA with a touchdown run that capped a grueling drive dominated by the ground attack. From there, Powell freshman quarterback Jaylon Benjamin set the Panthers up in field goal range in the late stages of the quarter. A short field goal broke the tie, handing Powell the 10-7 win.

In week one, Austin-East travels to William Blount, Webb hosts Battle Ground Academy, Hardin Valley squares off against Karns, and Powell opens the year at home against Anderson County.

